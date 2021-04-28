Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
'Prince Harry wanted to marry every girl he fell in love with'

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Prince Harry’s dating life was significantly different to that of his brother Prince William.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, Prince William was "strictly off-limits to the media" when he was in university, thus making his love life less obvious while Prince Harry had to "run the gauntlet of the intense public interest his love life generated.”

“In a way, Harry was the opposite of his brother,” Seward told The Sun.

She added that Prince Harry was very open with his feelings and would be willing to tie the knot with "almost every girl" as he would fall in love rather quickly.

For the Duke of Cambridge however, he was more concerned with commitment.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve and wanted to marry almost every girl he fell in love with, while William was more concerned about being able to give commitment."

