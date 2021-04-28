Kourtney Kardashian's bff wants to plan her, Travis Barker's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as of recently have been exuding couple goals and it seems that a friend wants them to tie the knot.

The Blink-182 drummer shared some new PDA photos with the Poosh founder which he captioned “Anywhere with you”.

In response the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star responded: “Everywhere.”

Their adorable photos prompted Kourtney’s BFF Tracy Romulus to ask the big question: “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest.”

The love birds have yet to respond to the comment.