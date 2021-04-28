Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Kourtney Kardashian's bff wants to plan her, Travis Barker's wedding

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as of recently have been exuding couple goals and it seems that a friend wants them to tie the knot.

The Blink-182 drummer shared some new PDA photos with the Poosh founder which he captioned “Anywhere with you”.

In response the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star responded: “Everywhere.”

Their adorable photos prompted Kourtney’s BFF Tracy Romulus to ask the big question: “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest.”

The love birds have yet to respond to the comment.

