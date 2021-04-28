Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra addresses the art of ‘giving’ with the Rad Impact Award

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down with the Rad Impact Award panel and shared her award with a young budding climate change activist who has been giving back to her community.

During her interview Chopra began by addressing the art of giving back and was quoted saying, “Giving in my family was not applauded it was expected. You can give compassion, you can give time, you can give money but giving has to be something that is built in people’s nature. When you have privilege, privilege comes with responsibility and giving is a part of that responsibility.”

Later on into the video, Chopra even interviewed a young climate change activist who has been working for the welfare of the planet and gushed over the young girl’s gusto, resolve and dedication to the cause because “you inspire purpose in me, everything you have achieved in such a short time.”

