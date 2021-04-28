Pictures from the sets of 'House of The Dragon' surface

"Game Of Thrones" prequel "House Of the Dragon" has officially started production, according to HBO.



It is the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in HBO hit series "Game Of Thrones."



The official Twitter accounts of HBO and "Game Of Thrones" shared a picture of a socially distanced table read featuring stars Paddy Considine and Matt Smith, and first-look images from the series have also been released.

Multiple images from the sets of series featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma d'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) have also surfaced online.



