Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Pictures from the sets of 'House of The Dragon' surface

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

"Game Of Thrones" prequel "House Of the Dragon" has officially started production, according to HBO.

It is the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in HBO hit series "Game Of Thrones."

The official Twitter accounts of HBO and "Game Of Thrones" shared a picture of a socially distanced table read featuring stars Paddy Considine and Matt Smith, and first-look images from the series have also been released.

Multiple images from the sets of series featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma d'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) have also surfaced online.


More From Entertainment:

Katrina Kaif asks fans to get vaccinated

Katrina Kaif asks fans to get vaccinated

Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity sparks a new debate

Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity sparks a new debate

Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be released tomorrow

Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be released tomorrow
Prince Harry’s bond with George, Charlotte ‘suffering’ greatly

Prince Harry’s bond with George, Charlotte ‘suffering’ greatly
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun drop brand new acoustic duet for ‘Flames’

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun drop brand new acoustic duet for ‘Flames’
Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’

Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’
Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Wrath of Man'

Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Wrath of Man'
Meghan Markle may be ‘booed’ out of UK by the British public

Meghan Markle may be ‘booed’ out of UK by the British public
Arnold Schwarzenegger touches on ‘feeling old’ as a grandfather

Arnold Schwarzenegger touches on ‘feeling old’ as a grandfather
Priyanka Chopra addresses the art of ‘giving’ with the Rad Impact Award

Priyanka Chopra addresses the art of ‘giving’ with the Rad Impact Award
Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer welcomes baby girl

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer welcomes baby girl
Kourtney Kardashian's bff wants to plan her, Travis Barker's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian's bff wants to plan her, Travis Barker's wedding

Latest

view all