Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be released tomorrow

US singer and songwriter Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be out on Thursday morning, she announced on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Lovely singer said “’Your Power’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROW 9AM.”

The Your Power is among the tract list of Billie’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’, releasing on July 30.

Earlier, Taking to Instagram, the singer shared her stunning photo and said “MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!”

She further said “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”