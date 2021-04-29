Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Kanye West continues to wear wedding band from Kim Kardashian

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

American rapper Kanye West did not take off the wedding band he received from Kim Kardashian even two months after the television reality star filed for divorce from him.

However, the 40-year-old beauty mogul has stopped wearing her wedding band which she received from her 43-year-old former better half after filing for divorce on Feb. 19, 2021.

It seems Kanye West loves Kim Kardashian and has hopes of reconciliation with her still alive. Or, the piece of jewellery fascinates him so much that he does not want to part from it.

Recently, Kanye West's picture was shared by DJ Khaled on social media. Kanye dropped by the 45-year-old hype master's Beverly Hills pad as the rapper is about to release his new album on April 30. In the snap, the wedding band can clearly be seen on his left hand's ring finger.

DJ Khaled shared the black and white picture of Kanye West with a caption on April 28: "TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY! I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING! HE HAD @chefmelissazuniga make him SOME EGGS WITH KETCHUP AND VEGAN BACON.”

DJ Khaled's caption bared another fact about Kanye West that he still has some love left for Kim Kardashian as he is still eating plant-based food that Kim turned him onto.

The caption by the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker continues: “And we listened to #KHALEDKHALED. You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT. #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH! Bless up.”

In the photo, Kanye appeared to be fully impressed with the DJ Khaled's creative music work as he can be seen with his eyes closed and an emotional expression on his face.

