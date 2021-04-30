Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry feeling 'embarrassed and regretful' for attacking his family in Oprah interview: biographer

Prince Harry is reportedly not happy with his move to disgrace the Royal Family in his bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex, according to a royal biographer, is feeling 'regretful and embarrassed' for attacking his own people in Oprah tell-all — while his wife Meghan Markle is 'in her element'

Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story", predicts that the couple is now in for a 'difficult ride'.

Harry only hit out at his family because "he’s a hot-headed guy", Duncan told the UK’s Closer magazine.

The royal editor claimed: "Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals — and used the interview to get it out."

"But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward," he believed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lobbed a royal grenade back at their home country and family as they sat with US TV host last month. The couple's most explosive allegation during the interview was of racism within the Royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in news since they made serious allegations against the monarchy as heir earthshaking revelations triggered a never-ending debate among royal fans.

