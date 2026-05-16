Kerry Katona feels 'helpless' over Katie Price's soap opera marriage drama

Kerry Katona reacts to Katie Price's 'soap opera' marriage drama with Lee Andrews

Kerry Katona has expressed concern for her bestie Katie Price after she faced embarrassment due to her husband Lee Andrew on a public platform.

The couple were set to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

Katie then branded their relationship a 'soap opera' before seemingly hinting that the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring this week.

Now, Kerry, who has drifted apart from Katie in recent months after Lee reportedly 'punched her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione during a furious row in Dubai' in March, voiced her concern for her pal in her latest New Magazine column.

She penned: 'I’ve not spoken to Katie Price for a while and I have no idea what’s going on with her and her husband Lee Andrews, but I did see that he failed to turn up to a scheduled interview on GMB'.

'Like the rest of the country, I was waiting for him to show, and I feel bad that he didn’t. What a big let down on national TV! How do you just miss a flight for something so important? I’ve got nothing but love for Kate and I just want what’s best for her, so I hope she wasn’t too gutted by his no-show.'

For those unversed, the TV personality who has removed her wedding ring, has been married three times before - to singer Peter Andre, 53, from 2005 to 2009, cage fighter Alex Reid, 50, from 2010 to 2012, and stripper Kieran Hayler, 39, from 2013 to 2021.

Katie married Lee in Dubai in January after knowing each other for just one week, following her split from boyfriend JJ Slater just weeks earlier.