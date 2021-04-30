Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Katie Price's future husband Carl Woods is reportedly splashing out £800,000 on a lavish five bed home in Essex for them to live with her kids until the work on her 'mucky' mansion is completed.

The 32-year-old car dealer seems to be serious and excited to start a married life with her ladylove Katie Price in style as he treated his wife-to-be with £800k family home in Essex.

 He is seemingly doing what he can to delight his bride-to-be as he wants her to live very best lives with kids while they wait for the refurbishments.

The 42-year-old former glamour model previously revealed she's planning on moving back to the notorious 'mucky' mansion once it's been transformed with her kids- who she admitted hate it there.

Katie Price and her children are set to take up temporary residence in a stunning Essex property that Carl Woods is hoping to make a tidy profit from in the future.

