Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her

Katie Price's future husband Carl Woods is reportedly splashing out £800,000 on a lavish five bed home in Essex for them to live with her kids until the work on her 'mucky' mansion is completed.



Katie Price and her children are set to take up temporary residence in a stunning Essex property that Carl Woods is hoping to make a tidy profit from in the future.