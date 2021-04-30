Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
Prince Charles still infuriated over Prince Harry 'freezing him' in bombshell chat

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Prince Harry did not bury the hatchet with his dad, Prince Charles, while in the UK

Prince Charles still cannot see past the fact that his son, Prince Harry, dragged him through the mud in his explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex, who was in the UK to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, did not bury the hatchet with his dad.

“Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the UK. They barely communicated,” a source told Us Weekly. “There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two."

“Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop,” the insider added. 

“But to be honest, Harry didn’t go running back to Charles begging for forgiveness either. He still hasn’t forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move. The reason Harry went back to the UK was to see the queen and to pay his respects to Prince Philip. That’s about as far as it goes.”

Harry told Winfrey that his relationship with his father got strained after Charles stopped taking his calls. 

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like. … Archie is his grandson,” Harry said in his tell-all. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

