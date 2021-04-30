Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids

Kate Middleton has been praised for her parenting technique.

In a video posted by Prince William and Kate in their Kensington Royal Instagram page, it showed their them climbing sand dunes in a Norfolk beach with their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three.

The children can be seen toasting marshmallows and well as playing with them.

Author of 100 Ways Your Child Can Learn Through Play Georgina Durrant noted how the Duchess of Cambridge got down to the kids’ eye level when talking to them.

She told the Daily Mail: "This is a wonderful way of helping children to feel valued, listened to and secure.

"This could be referred to as Active Listening and it shows them that she is listening properly to what they are saying and she cares.

"As a parenting technique it can help children to feel confident in themselves and in talking about their feelings.

"It’s all about getting down to their level, giving eye contact (maybe a hug too) and stopping anything else you’re doing.'

She added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge come across as "loving, caring, modern and present parents."

She added: "You can see by the way they are smiling, giggling and playing together with their children that they believe in the importance of play."