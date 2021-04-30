Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Kate Middleton has been praised for her parenting technique.

In a video posted by Prince William and Kate in their Kensington Royal Instagram page, it showed their them climbing sand dunes in a Norfolk beach with their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three.

The children can be seen toasting marshmallows and well as playing with them.

Author of 100 Ways Your Child Can Learn Through Play Georgina Durrant noted how the Duchess of Cambridge got down to the kids’ eye level when talking to them.

She told the Daily Mail: "This is a wonderful way of helping children to feel valued, listened to and secure.

"This could be referred to as Active Listening and it shows them that she is listening properly to what they are saying and she cares.

"As a parenting technique it can help children to feel confident in themselves and in talking about their feelings.

"It’s all about getting down to their level, giving eye contact (maybe a hug too) and stopping anything else you’re doing.'

She added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge come across as "loving, caring, modern and present parents."

She added: "You can see by the way they are smiling, giggling and playing together with their children that they believe in the importance of play."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more
Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special

Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special
Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting

Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting
Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Kendall Jenner 'getting serious' one year into dating Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner 'getting serious' one year into dating Devin Booker

Prince Charles still infuriated over Prince Harry 'freezing him' in bombshell chat

Prince Charles still infuriated over Prince Harry 'freezing him' in bombshell chat
Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs
Jennifer Aniston looks refreshed as she appears at skincare salon in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston looks refreshed as she appears at skincare salon in Beverly Hills
Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her

Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her
Justin Bieber's World tour postponed to 2022

Justin Bieber's World tour postponed to 2022
Khloe Kardashian pens meaningful line amid Tristan Thompson's new scandal with Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian pens meaningful line amid Tristan Thompson's new scandal with Sydney Chase

Latest

view all