Friday Apr 30 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for their decision to leak their chat with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The claim was brought forward by royal author Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun he claimed, "The Queen and Prince Charles made their messages of congratulations to William and Kate on their tenth anniversary in public so why didn’t Harry and Meghan?”

“Instead they relied on their spokespeople leaking out the fact they sent a message, making it look manipulated and contrived.”

