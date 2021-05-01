Olivia Rodrigo says Billie Eilish is her inspiration for makeup

American rising singer Olivia Rodrigo has found her beauty inspiration in the music superstar Billie Eilish as the Drivers License singer praised the Ocean Eyes hitmaker saying, "She’s Glowing and Perfect."

“I just like to keep it really natural and glowy, like Billie Eilish’s makeup,” the 18-year-old Deja Vu singer said in her Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, which was released on Thursday, April 29.

“She always just looks like she’s glowing and perfect.”

In the Vogue video shared on YouTube, Olivia Rodrigo is seen applying the First Aid Beauty Tinted Moisturizer.

“Dry shampoo is very important to me because I have the most oily hair,” the “Drivers License” singer told Vogue. “And now, sometimes I’ll have a mask and sunglasses on, so the only thing that you can see is my hair … So definitely gonna take really good care of my hair.”

Olivia Rodrigo has beautiful advice for her fans also. “At the root of your beauty routine should just be enjoyment and just doing it for your own self confidence. That’s definitely what I’ve learned to do, and it’s the best,” said the actress.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star is all set to launch a new album, Sour, on May 21.



