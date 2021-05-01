Can't connect right now! retry
Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman

Saturday May 01, 2021

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o is talking about how the upcoming Black Panther 2 film will honour the late Chadwick Boseman and his legacy.

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the 38-year-old said it was difficult for her to imagine what the filming process would be like without the lead actor, Boseman who played Black Panther in the film.

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word,” she said. "I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. [Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there,” she added.

"At the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well,” she said about director of the film, Ryan Coogler.

"And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world,” she shared.

"So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure,” she added.

