Saturday May 01 2021
Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of coronavirus complications

Saturday May 01, 2021

Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Saturday due to coronavirus complications, Indian media reported.

Bikramjeet, 52 appeared in several films, OTT and TV shows. He made his acting debut in 2003.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Bikramjeet.

He tweeted, “Sad to hear about the demise of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid.”

“Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones”, he further said.

