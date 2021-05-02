Can't connect right now! retry
BTS drops first cryptic teaser poster of English language track Butter

K-pop boy band BTS treated their fans while sharing the first glimpse of their upcoming English-language track 'Butter.'

The boy band shared the teaser poster on social media on May 1 with the caption: "#BTS_Butter Concept Clip - Teaser Poster." 

The single will be released on May 21.

The upcoming digital single is the second English language track. The first one was Dynamite that was a smashing hit last year.

The Butter poster is a collage of seven pictures. One of them shows a camera on the floor. A toasted slice of bread is seen in another. There are also pictures of a drink, spilled gummies, broken lollipop, and heart-shaped confetti. 

The poster has confused the music fans as they are out starting the guesswork on social media. 

The BTS fans expect the music group will share teaser photos and the official teaser video in the run-up to the final release of the track.

The trailer logo of Butter also was released in an hour-long video that shows a melting animated blob of butter. In the background, certain kitchen noises are heard. Along the way, some cute emojis of musical notes, sun symbol, pair of sunglasses and a heart keep flashing on the screen. 

It was a rectangular blob of butter at the beginning of the video. However, it melts into a heart shape after an hour. The video has amassed over 14 million views so far. 


