Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
AFP

Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

By
AFP

Sunday May 02, 2021

Olympia Dukakis, a character actress who won an Oscar for her role as an overbearing mother in the romantic comedy Moonstruck, died Saturday at the age of 89.

The passing of the theater veteran, who made a name for herself in film late in her career, was confirmed on Facebook by her brother Apollo.

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City," he wrote. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis [Zorich]."

The cause of death was not immediately given.

Dukakis won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in Moonstruck (1987) as the scornful mother of a young widow played by Cher. It also earned Dukakis a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.

"The fun part is that people pass me on the street and yell lines from my movies: For 'Moonstruck' they say, 'Your life is going down the toilet,'" Dukakis told the Los Angeles Times in 1991. "It's real funny."

Dukakis also won acclaim for her role as a gossip hound at a small town Louisiana hair salon in Steel Magnolias, (1989) which also featured Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Sally Field and Daryl Hannah.

By 1988, with her Oscar, Dukakis was a household name in America because of the award and because her cousin Michael Dukakis had won the Democratic presidential nomination.

She plugged him in her Oscars acceptance speech, shouting "OK, Michael, let's go" as she concluded her remarks and held up her statuette.

Michael Dukakis ended up losing the election to George H.W. Bush, but both she and her cousin remained active in politics.

Olympia Dukakis is survived by the daughter and two sons she had with Zorich, who died in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait
DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'
Billie Eilish's new single Your Power wins big on music charts

Billie Eilish's new single Your Power wins big on music charts
Hailey Baldwin adopts simple social media rule to stay positive

Hailey Baldwin adopts simple social media rule to stay positive

BTS drops first cryptic teaser poster of English language track Butter

BTS drops first cryptic teaser poster of English language track Butter
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike
The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

Britain ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry: ‘Realize your error!’

Britain ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry: ‘Realize your error!’
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘show the world’ they’re not ‘trapped’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘show the world’ they’re not ‘trapped’
Megan Fox crosses 11 million followers on Instagram where she doesn't follow MGK

Megan Fox crosses 11 million followers on Instagram where she doesn't follow MGK
Prince Harry under fire for abusing royal connections

Prince Harry under fire for abusing royal connections

Latest

view all