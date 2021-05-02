Can't connect right now! retry
Kangana Ranaut highlights healthy eating habits

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently showed off her eating habits and everything she consumes on a daily basis.

The actor began her healthy eating rave with a picture of a “kadak chai” and raisens and captioned the picture with the words, “Some people want to know what I eat in a day will take you through my day as and when I eat see if it helps with weight or immunity, I start my day with a glass of water( too much water is overrated)then in sometime I take one Kadak chai with normal sugar+soaked almonds +raisins”

In order to compensate for the high acidic valve of her tea Ranaut tends to gravitate towards, raisins and highlighted the morning snack in a follow up tweet that read, “Look I am not very fancy with my diet, I like to eat what my mom raised me on, mostly local food,I tend to have high pitta, chai/coffee not good for me, to compensate for acidic tea I take alkaline raisins(soaked), people with high pitta might benefit from my diet.”

Throughout her healthy eating venture Ranaut highlighted the importance of clean healthy water and claimed, “Time for some coconut water, you can also take fresh lime or butter milk if you don’t live in coastal area.... Note this is my diet when I am not working, at work I mostly add small snack with this drink...”

After this and a bit of yoga Ranaut opts for “some fruits, Mumbai homes are very small in lock down hardly much activity, so I avoid cooked meals for breakfast if you are much younger or physically working a lot then of course this kind of diet is not for you....”

“Lunch is mostly daal, Sabzi and rice, my comfort food is North Indian style pakoda kadi with rice and sometimes I like Maharashtrian pomfret fish curry or pan fried it. Curd is a must in this weather for me also I tend to squeeze lemon in daal and sabzi it alkalises everything..”


