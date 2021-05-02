Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Charles have reportedly vowed to snub Prince Harry after he “crossed the line”.

Royal expert Charlie Rae said, while speaking on TalkRADIO, the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William "will not be solved", adding that the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles "will never again extend their open arms to Harry" after he "crossed the line".

"We read that Harry was shocked by the frosty reception he got from some members of the Royal Family," the host said.

"Some literally turned their back on him. He was stunned by this - I'm not sure why that was a surprise to him. It must be occurring to him how frozen out he is, how he has turned his back on his former life.

"There is suggestion that when he came back a few weeks ago, he was reminded of his old life."

He added: "He felt rather nostalgic about it and he isn't so thrilled about his new circumstances as he wants you to believe."

Charlie responded: "Out in the US, Harry looks like a startled rabbit caught in the headlights.

"I believe that this is a problem that will never go away, it will not be solved.

"I do not believe that William and Charles will be extending their open arms again to Harry in the light of what he said. They slagged off Kate. I think it's too far now."

"This guy crossed over line. Hopefully with time these rifts can be healed but I don't think he deserves to be forgiven at the moment. I think even he knows that as well."