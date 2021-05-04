Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended over 'hateful conduct'

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended on Tuesday after violating the social media platform’s “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour” policy.

This comes after the actress posted a series of tweets with regards to the West Bengal election results.

A Twitter spokesperson said: "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

This is not the first time the star’s account was suspended as earlier this year, her account saw restrictions following an incendiary tweet against an Amazon Prince Video series.