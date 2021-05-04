Can't connect right now! retry
Vax Live concert's roaring audience inflated Prince Harry's ego: body expert claims

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Prince Harry’s recent public appearance at the Vax Live concert in LA is thought to have “inflated his ego”.

The Body Language author Judi James spoke to Mirror saying that the Duke of Sussex’s body language and the roaring welcome he was given gave him a major confidence boost which comes in the backdrop of his frosty reception of Prince Philip’s death and the Oprah Winfrey interview.

"Harry's ego must have inflated fit to pop as he stood in front of his name in lights to soak up this standing ovation at the A-list Vax Live," she said.

"Although the stretch marks around the bridge of his nose suggest he was busy suppressing a beaming smile of more naked delight, his reddened cheeks do still actually look like they've had a quick trip to the compressed air pump at the local service station.

"Overall, he just about wins the fight to produce a self-effacing expression that stays on the Hugh Grant side of smug or arrogant and which looks cutely shy enough to rev up the cheers and shrieks from the audience."

