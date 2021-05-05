Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vaccinates over 200,000 people against coronavirus in a day

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

A Health worker gives COVID-19 vaccine to a person at Sherpao hospital in Peshawar, on March 25, 2021. — INP/File
  • Asad Umar says number of registrations for the coronavirus vaccine have been increasing significantly.
  • He adds that over 200,000 people got vaccinated against the virus a day earlier.
  • The number of registrants of the coronavirus vaccine have also exceeded five million.

In a positive sign, the number of registrations for the coronavirus vaccine have been increasing significantly as over 200,000 people got vaccinated against the virus on Tuesday, said Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the federal minister noted that the number of registrants of the coronavirus vaccines in the country has exceeded the five million mark.

Read more: Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 150,000 people in a day

He also urged people who are 40 or above to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that people should continue observing coronavirus safety protocols.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 40 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.

Read more: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group begins today

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre to get the jab.

The minister had previously announced that over 150,000 people were vaccinated across Pakistan on May 3.

More From Pakistan:

Grade 9,11 students may get promoted to next classes without exams: report

Grade 9,11 students may get promoted to next classes without exams: report
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports over 4,000 new infections during past 24 hours

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports over 4,000 new infections during past 24 hours
Relief for masses on the way, says PM Imran Khan

Relief for masses on the way, says PM Imran Khan
PP-84 by-election: Khushab goes to the polls after PML-N MPA's death

PP-84 by-election: Khushab goes to the polls after PML-N MPA's death
'Can only get married once PTI govt leaves,' former MNA Jamshed Dasti says

'Can only get married once PTI govt leaves,' former MNA Jamshed Dasti says
Swat: Video of police torturing a citizen goes viral after traffic accident

Swat: Video of police torturing a citizen goes viral after traffic accident

Mufti Munibur Rehman determines Rs140 as fitra for this year

Mufti Munibur Rehman determines Rs140 as fitra for this year
Shafqat Mehmood says intermediate exams in Pakistan will be held after June 15

Shafqat Mehmood says intermediate exams in Pakistan will be held after June 15
4-year-old girl allegedly raped in Karachi's Essa Nagri

4-year-old girl allegedly raped in Karachi's Essa Nagri
'Smart' lockdown imposed in four towns of Karachi's District Central

'Smart' lockdown imposed in four towns of Karachi's District Central
What will remain open during Eid ul Fitr holidays?

What will remain open during Eid ul Fitr holidays?
Faisalabad man arrested for throwing 4 children into canal after row over eid clothes

Faisalabad man arrested for throwing 4 children into canal after row over eid clothes

Latest

view all