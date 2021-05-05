Andrew Garfield shoots down rumours of his cameo in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield admitted seeing the buzz about his possible appearance in 'Spider-Man 3' has been 'hilarious'

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield is finally giving his take on all those circulating rumours about Spider-Man 3.

After months of fans speculating that the three Spider-Men, Toby McGuire, Tom Holland and himself will be reuniting in the upcoming Marvel flick, the rumours have finally been put to rest.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 37-year-old The Amazing Spider-Man actor refuted the hearsay and added that if he had a cameo next to Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he would have gotten a call by now.

Horowitz mentioned if he “didn’t want to ruin anything” about his possible appearance in the film by keeping mum.

That is when Garfield said with a chuckle: "There isn't anything to ruin, bro! I had to just quickly cut you off because there's nothing to ruin."

Commenting on the conjecture further, The Social Network star admitted seeing the buzz on social media about his possible appearance has been “hilarious.”

"It's [expletive] hilarious to me because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing… I wish I could be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill!'" he said.

"I feel like I'm in a game of [expletive] Werewolf or Mafia where I'm like 'I'm not the werewolf! I promise you I am not the werewolf!' and everyone's like 'You're the werewolf! You're the [expletive] werewolf!'" he quipped.

“I would've gotten a call by now, that's all I'm saying," he added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17 this year.