Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Andrew Garfield shoots down rumours of his cameo in ‘Spider-Man 3’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Andrew Garfield admitted seeing the buzz about his possible appearance in 'Spider-Man 3' has been 'hilarious'

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield is finally giving his take on all those circulating rumours about Spider-Man 3.

After months of fans speculating that the three Spider-Men, Toby McGuire, Tom Holland and himself will be reuniting in the upcoming Marvel flick, the rumours have finally been put to rest.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 37-year-old The Amazing Spider-Man actor refuted the hearsay and added that if he had a cameo next to Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he would have gotten a call by now.

Horowitz mentioned if he “didn’t want to ruin anything” about his possible appearance in the film by keeping mum.

That is when Garfield said with a chuckle: "There isn't anything to ruin, bro! I had to just quickly cut you off because there's nothing to ruin."

Commenting on the conjecture further, The Social Network star admitted seeing the buzz on social media about his possible appearance has been “hilarious.”

"It's [expletive] hilarious to me because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing… I wish I could be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill!'" he said.

"I feel like I'm in a game of [expletive] Werewolf or Mafia where I'm like 'I'm not the werewolf! I promise you I am not the werewolf!' and everyone's like 'You're the werewolf! You're the [expletive] werewolf!'" he quipped.

“I would've gotten a call by now, that's all I'm saying," he added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17 this year. 

More From Entertainment:

Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'
Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Angelina Jolie reveals the special way her kids celebrate Mother’s Day every year

Angelina Jolie reveals the special way her kids celebrate Mother’s Day every year
Prince Harry had a tough time at school while William was the ‘homecoming king’

Prince Harry had a tough time at school while William was the ‘homecoming king’
Prince Harry ‘stands by’ his explosive claims despite Charles being ‘aggrieved’

Prince Harry ‘stands by’ his explosive claims despite Charles being ‘aggrieved’

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby and when she is due

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby and when she is due
Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules

Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules
Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat

Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat
Kate Middleton and Prince William had 'great fun' on Princess Charlotte's birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William had 'great fun' on Princess Charlotte's birthday
Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson takes legal action against Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson takes legal action against Sydney Chase
Netflix film Army of the Dead to be screened in widest US theatrical release

Netflix film Army of the Dead to be screened in widest US theatrical release

Latest

view all