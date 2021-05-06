Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyonce inspired by Spice Girls, says Victoria Beckham

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

American pop titan Beyoncé took inspiration from the Spice Girls. So is the assertion by English singer Victoria Beckham.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'" said the 47-year-old British fashion designer, while speaking on the Wednesday (May 5) episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast.

"And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."

Not just that, the 39-year-old pop icon, Beyonce, is liked by the iconic girl group as well, as Spice Girl Melanie C showered praise on her and included her in a dream festival lineup for The Guardian.

"Beyoncé – she smashed Glastonbury and, like Freddie [Mercury], is so phenomenal physically and vocally that she might be superhuman, or half-robot. I met her when she was in Destiny’s Child and she said she was a Spice fan, which I always remember when I watch her," recalled Mel C.

Both the girl pop music groups were formed almost simultaneously. The Spice Girls debuted thier first single 'Wannabe' in 1994. While, Beyonce's Destiny's Child was set up as "Girl's Tyme" in 1990 with young Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.

Their group 'Girl's Tyme' was signed to Columbia Records in 1997 and rebranded as Destiny's Child. In 2000, Michelle Williams replaced Roberson and Luckett. Both the girl-only pop bands - Spice Girls and Destiny's Child - rose to the height of fame as the two were equally admired by music lovers. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle bashed for ‘countering privacy requirements’ of Archie with new book

Meghan Markle bashed for ‘countering privacy requirements’ of Archie with new book
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s ‘Balmoral test’ results revealed

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s ‘Balmoral test’ results revealed
Prince Andrew’s past racist behavior brought to light: report

Prince Andrew’s past racist behavior brought to light: report
The Queen’s secretive childhood re-told via close friend’s diary

The Queen’s secretive childhood re-told via close friend’s diary
Over 28,000 people subscribe Kate Middleton and William's YouTube channel in one hour

Over 28,000 people subscribe Kate Middleton and William's YouTube channel in one hour
Kate Middleton, Prince William unveil new YouTube account

Kate Middleton, Prince William unveil new YouTube account
Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish speak about comedy drama 'Here Today'

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish speak about comedy drama 'Here Today'
Kim Kardashian all smiles as she parties with friends

Kim Kardashian all smiles as she parties with friends

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘attacking’ the Monarchy

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘attacking’ the Monarchy
Billie Elish elated after breaking her own record

Billie Elish elated after breaking her own record

Piers Morgan bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘staggering hypocrisy’

Piers Morgan bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘staggering hypocrisy’
Paris Hilton sheds light on ‘stop being poor’ shirt

Paris Hilton sheds light on ‘stop being poor’ shirt

Latest

view all