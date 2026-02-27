Teyana Taylor recalls being laughed at for chasing Hollywood

Teyana Taylor opened up about how people just didn’t believe her when she left music to try her career in acting.

The 35-year-old star said that when she stepped back from music in 2020, many around her thought it was a bad idea.

“Everybody told me it was dumb,” Taylor said. She added, “No, I am going to be a great actress. One day, I am going to be a great director.”

Taylor first became famous as an R&B singer and songwriter but she often felt unappreciated in music.

That pushed her to take a chance on acting, which turned out to be a big success for her with many praising her acting career as well.

The star, who won Golden Globe Award for her performance in One Battle After Another with Leonardo DiCaprio, built a strong career in film and TV.

She has also started directing and exploring other creative projects as well, proving that her confidence in herself was right.

What some people thought was a mistake has become one of her biggest wins for the star, as Teyana’s story shows that trusting yourself, even when others doubt you, can lead to amazing results.