entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
Perez Hilton claims Britney Spears ‘would be dead’ without conservatorship

Thursday May 06, 2021

Perez Hilton recently shed light on his thoughts regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship and admitted she ‘might have been dead’ if it wasn’t for her conservatorship.

Hilton gave his candid thoughts during an interview with The Sun and was quoted saying, “If she didn’t have a conservatorship in place, I would be concerned that Britney would be dead, truly. There are certain things that I don’t agree with though.”

"For example, Britney recently was petitioning the court to have her father removed as her conservator, that should absolutely be her right."

“OK, if she’s under this conservatorship because she needs to, why should her dad be the one calling the shots and making money off of it?"

