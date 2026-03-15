Gordon Ramsay hits the pool after Adam Peaty starts calling him 'dad'

Adam Peaty won three Olympic gold medals in breaststroke events

Gordon Ramsay appears to be drawing inspiration from his swimmer son-in-law Adam Peaty footsteps as he hit the pool while training for an Ironman.

The Olympic swimmer, 31, tied the knot with Holly Ramsay- daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

Gordon Ramsay's official Instagram account

Following the row, Gordon revealed that Adam now calls him 'dad' after the Olympic swimmer cut ties with most of his family.

Now, Gordon, 59, is seemingly taking swimming inspiration from his son-in-law, who has won three Olympic gold medals in breaststroke events.

The celebrity chef headed to the pool over the weekend in preparation for undertaking an Ironman - an endurance race consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.22-mile marathon run in a single day.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Gordon shared a shirtless picture of himself in his swimming trunks at the pool inside the Toronto Athletic Club, Canada.

Gordon also posted a photo of his fitness watch, which showed he had swam 2000m in 33 minutes.

Meanwhile, both Gordon and Adam share striking resemblance in terms of their ages at the time of their marriages.

Gordon, now, 59, was 30 years old when he tied the knot, just a year younger than Adam, 31.

The two men had quite similar looks on their respective wedding days with Gordon sporting an almost identical hairstyle to Adam's current quiff.

Adam opted for a traditional tuxedo while Gordon sported grey trousers with a matching waistcoat and striped tie.

The celebrity chef recently revealed that Adam calls him 'dad' amid the fall out with his parents.