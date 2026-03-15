Katy Perry serves 'cute girlfriend' energy in new photos with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is exuding cute girlfriend vibes as her relationship with Justin Trudeau continues to grow sweeter.

Offering a glimpse into their blooming romance, the Hot n Cold singer shared new photos of the couple.

Earlier this week, she posted a carousel of pictures featuring some snaps of her and former fiance Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove and some of her current boyfriend.

“You are the treasure you seek,” the pop star captioned the social media post, which began with a photo of her at the dentist.

Among others, she dropped a snapshot of Justin, 54, at what appears to be a dinner party, where he’s holding a wand made of pipe cleaners, as well as a crown.

Another image the Fireworks singer added was an adorable selfie of the couple from a lower angle.

Most interestingly, in the last slide she included a meme of Hello Kitty, which seemingly referenced her beau .

“Patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call,” the meme read.

The text was written over an adorable photo of the character lying in the bed on her stomach with one leg kicked up in the air.

The fans, of course, didn’t missed it as one wrote in the comments section, “i love her loved girlfriend era [crying emoji].”

“Help last slide [crying emoji],” another wrote, seemingly in awe

Perry and the former Prime Minister of Canada became Instagram official couple in late 2025 in the wake of their respective breakups.