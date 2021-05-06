Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle slammed for 'laughable' behavior in new book

Meghan Markle has recently been bashed by experts for her most recent venture into children’s books and its ‘laughing’ aftereffects.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Angela Levin and in her admission to The Sun she was quoted saying, "The fact that she wants to cling on to her royal title and the book is written by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is laughable.”

"Because they wanted to get away from the Royal Family, they hated the Royal Family - they felt trapped. They didn't like it, they wanted freedom and they’ve got freedom. You can’t have everything you want like that."

Before concluding Angela squeezed in a last jab at the former royal and made it clear that "you don't use your royal position to make commercial gain" and many people "sign a book with their titles."

