Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber's world tour Justice promoted by Hailey Baldwin

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

American model Hailey Baldwin is an important part of her pop singer husband Justin Bieber's life. The 24-year-old supermodel is one of his biggest supporters as she was seen recently promoting the 27-year-old singer's upcoming tour.

Since their wedding in 2018, Hailey Baldwin is playing the role of an influencer in the pop star’s career. Recently, she shared the list of concerts of Justice World Tour with her Instagram followers. The supermodel shared the world tour dates by Justin Bieber on her Instagram Story to further expand the good news.

The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but the raging COVID-19 pandemic delayed the tour. The Biebs has pushed the dates of his presentations to 2022. The singer seems to build upon his Purpose World Tour rhythm with the recent one.

It seems Hailey Baldwin will give him company as most of the tour dates are in the United States. The first concert of 52 presentations will take place in February next year. These presentations will span over five months, with a few shows taking place in Toronto, Canada.

Justin Bieber may take the tour to the European soil also, where he has a good number of fans. “We are working very hard to make this tour the best ever. I’m very excited to get out there and meet my fans again, ”the artist said in a statement.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Hudgens has an amazing story to tell about how she met Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has an amazing story to tell about how she met Cole Tucker
Prince Harry, William unable to mend rift over ‘hurt’ feelings: report

Prince Harry, William unable to mend rift over ‘hurt’ feelings: report
Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report

Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report
Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes
Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration

Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration
Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices

Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices
Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report

Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report
Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’

Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’
Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?

Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo
'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Latest

view all