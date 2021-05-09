Katrina Kaif shares unseen childhood photo with mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared an unseen childhood photo with mom Suzanne Turquotte to extend love and wishes to her on Mother’s Day.

Sharing her cute childhood photo, the Ek Tha Tiger actress wrote “I’ve often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling ( touchwood), now I understand it’s because she has dedicated herself to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have.”

“As the Dalai Lama says, ‘if u are looking for inner peace, do something to help others’”.

"Happy Mother’s Day mom”, she said followed by heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.