Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Adnan Siddiqui receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Adnan Siddiqui receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui on Monday received his second jab of coronavirus vaccine, saying “Those of you who are still wary, consult your doctor instead of rubbishing the idea completely”.

Taking to Instagram, Adnan Siddiqui shared a video of himself receiving the vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

The Dil Tere Naam actor wrote “Got my second jab today. Happy that the nightmare of the needle is finally over. What a relief!”

“Those of you who are still wary, consult your doctor instead of rubbishing the idea completely. More than the vaccine being somewhat a security blanket against the deadly virus, it gives some mental peace.”

“The first dose passed off very smoothly. Keeping my fingers crossed that this too ends as uneventfully. Thank you to the kind doctor who put me at ease on both the occasions,” he concluded.

Adnan got the first jab on April 19.

More From Showbiz:

Humayun Saeed prays for an end to coronavirus pandemic on eve of Shab-e-Qadar

Humayun Saeed prays for an end to coronavirus pandemic on eve of Shab-e-Qadar
Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus

Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus
Neetu Kapoor says she was abandoned by friends for obsessing over her kids

Neetu Kapoor says she was abandoned by friends for obsessing over her kids
‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa
After Twitter, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

After Twitter, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

Salman Khan shares adorable photo of mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Salman Khan shares adorable photo of mom to wish her on Mother’s Day
Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated Mother’s Day

Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated Mother’s Day
Ahad Raza Mir says his mother is most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman

Ahad Raza Mir says his mother is most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman
Katrina Kaif shares unseen childhood photo with mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Katrina Kaif shares unseen childhood photo with mom to wish her on Mother’s Day
Iqra Aziz shares a heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day

Iqra Aziz shares a heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day
Madhuri Dixit unveils covid-19 essentials kit

Madhuri Dixit unveils covid-19 essentials kit
Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother’s Day tribute

Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother’s Day tribute

Latest

view all