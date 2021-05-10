Mehwish Hayat takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat delighted her millions of fans with a childhood photo, she found hidden in an old notebook.



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared the picture. She wrote “Was spring cleaning and stumbled upon this photo from my childhood hidden in an old notebook.”

In the sweet photo, Mehwish can be seen holding two rabbits in her arms and flashing her million dollar smile.

She further said “Guess that two things have remained a constant; my undying love for animals and that cheeky smile! Lol” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.