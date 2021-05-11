Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam congratulates team for ‘amazing effort’ in Zimbabwe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

This makes it only the sixth time that Pakistan have won six or more consecutive series since 1952. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Babar Azam

HARARE: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has felicitated the team for its spectacular performance throughout the Zimbabwe series that came to a close after the Green Shirts demolished Chevrons to clean sweep the two-match Test series.

This makes it only the sixth time that Pakistan have won six or more consecutive series since 1952.

Read more: Babar Azam bags another ICC award

"Alhumdulillah, congratulations to my whole team for an amazing effort throughout the series. We end this tour on a high note. Well done, my champions! Especially @RealHa55an, @AbidAli_Real, @AzharAli_ , @iShaheenAfridi, and #NaumanAli. Keep it up, boys!" the proud captain wrote on Twitter.

It took Pakistan five overs to take the remaining Zimbabwe wicket to seal a win by an innings and 147 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club and take the series 2-0.

Read more: Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches

Shaheen Shah Afridi had Luke Jongwe caught behind for 37 to complete a five-wicket haul. He took five for 52.

Zimbabwe, who resumed at 220 for nine, were all out for 231.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said his players had shown character and he was particularly pleased with the performance of the batsmen, especially man-of-the-match Abid Ali, who scored 215 not out in Pakistan's only innings.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series win

Babar Azam looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series win
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches
Babar Azam bags another ICC award

Babar Azam bags another ICC award
Pakistan win 2nd Zimbabwe Test, clinch series 2-0

Pakistan win 2nd Zimbabwe Test, clinch series 2-0
PSL 2021: Final decision on venue for remaining matches expected today

PSL 2021: Final decision on venue for remaining matches expected today
Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021
'Forever in your debt': Babar Azam pays heartfelt tribute to mother

'Forever in your debt': Babar Azam pays heartfelt tribute to mother
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan on verge of successive innings triumph over Zimbabwe

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan on verge of successive innings triumph over Zimbabwe
WATCH: Nauman Ali talks about his electrifying 97 during 2nd Test against Zimbabwe

WATCH: Nauman Ali talks about his electrifying 97 during 2nd Test against Zimbabwe
Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe

Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe
Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali hits maiden double ton helping Pakistan take control in 2nd Test

Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali hits maiden double ton helping Pakistan take control in 2nd Test
Shahid Afridi’s fatherly advice for parents

Shahid Afridi’s fatherly advice for parents

Latest

view all