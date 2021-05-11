Babar Azam congratulates team for ‘amazing effort’ in Zimbabwe

This makes it only the sixth time that Pakistan have won six or more consecutive series since 1952. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Babar Azam

HARARE: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has felicitated the team for its spectacular performance throughout the Zimbabwe series that came to a close after the Green Shirts demolished Chevrons to clean sweep the two-match Test series.



This makes it only the sixth time that Pakistan have won six or more consecutive series since 1952.



"Alhumdulillah, congratulations to my whole team for an amazing effort throughout the series. We end this tour on a high note. Well done, my champions! Especially @RealHa55an, @AbidAli_Real, @AzharAli_ , @iShaheenAfridi, and #NaumanAli. Keep it up, boys!" the proud captain wrote on Twitter.

It took Pakistan five overs to take the remaining Zimbabwe wicket to seal a win by an innings and 147 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club and take the series 2-0.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had Luke Jongwe caught behind for 37 to complete a five-wicket haul. He took five for 52.

Zimbabwe, who resumed at 220 for nine, were all out for 231.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said his players had shown character and he was particularly pleased with the performance of the batsmen, especially man-of-the-match Abid Ali, who scored 215 not out in Pakistan's only innings.