Tuesday May 11 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow mercilessly trolled for saying she ‘went off the rails’ by eating bread

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow recently gave fans a sneak peek into her ‘unhealthy’ lockdown lifestyle.

The Avengers: Endgame actor recently revealed in a chat with The Mirror that she derailed from her ‘healthy’ lifestyle by having cocktail and eating bread and pasta every night.

Soon after, the Iron Man star’s comment blew up in her face as many lambasted her for referring to a normal experience for adults as “going off the rails.”

“I drank alcohol during quarantine. I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails,” she said.

“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy,” she added.

One fan wasted no time in calling her out, saying: “Everybody, please let’s have a moment of silence. Things got really bad for Gwyneth Paltrow during quarantine. She broke down and ate bread. I know, I know … tragic.”

“That Guardian Gwyneth Paltrow story is super relevant because it highlights the different universes, not worlds, the elite live in. In 2020, for 99% of the planet, breaking down =emotional collapse at loss of loved one, livelihood, home. For Paltrow it meant eating bread,” added another fan.

A third added: “*Reads* ‘Gwyneth Paltrow Broke Down During The Pandemic....’ Yes! Oh god me too! Finally, someone saying it! *Keeps reading* ‘...And Ate Bread’ Oh. Oh no wait. Scratch that.”


