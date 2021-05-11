Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
Kate Middleton 'fights back' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey had taken the firm aback as they levied harsh claims against the royal family.

In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex had clarified that her relationship with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was not the best.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge is claimed to be “fighting back” as she is hell-bent on not letting the Sussexes affect her family. 

Commentator Jenny Éclair wrote for The Independent saying: "Kate, it seems, isn’t going to allow herself, William or her children to get walked over.

"She is fighting back, hence the charming, 'we’re so ordinary despite being royal' birthday snaps of Prince Louis’s third birthday,” she said referring to a photo of Louis sitting on a bike and grinning. 

