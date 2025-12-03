Narinder Kaur reacts as Holly Willoughby' car incident deemed as serious crash

Narinder Kaur has shared her thoughts after a scooter's rider's neck after was broken when Holly knocked him over with her Mini Cooper.

The former This Morning host, 44, was involved in the incident on August 28, 2025, and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The man also suffered a broken broke toe during the collision, Lavender Hill Magistrates' court heard on Tuesday.

Holly was given six penalty points and fined £2,444 which included court costs, to be paid within 14 days.

Now, TV broadcaster has weighed in on Holly's punishment and wrote: 'No prison time. A fine instead.'

One person commented under her post defending Holly, writing: 'It was an accident. It was careless driving, not dangerous driving.'

Narinder replied: 'Yes and? I am repeating the article.'

Another follower added: 'Bit of jealousy here, I think.'

Narinder hit back: 'Jealousy that she broke someone's neck? I just said she got a fine and no prison time-I have simply repeated the article.'

Her comments come after Holly failed to appear for the hearing Tuesday morning. Meanwhile prosecutors from the Metropolitan Police sought to have the incident treated as Category 1A, the most serious offence.

Following arguments from the star's defence, magistrates ruled the incident fell into Category 1B and serious offence.

Moreover, the court heard that Holly got out of her car to help the injured after the crash, waited at the scene until police arrived and admitted to officers it was her fault.