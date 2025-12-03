 
Eric Dane makes crucial decision after 'Brilliant Minds'

Eric Dane shared ALS diagnosis in April

December 03, 2025

Eric Dane has made his plans clear regarding the kind of work he will be doing amid battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Grey’s Anatomy star is determined to take up only ALS-centric project after his recent role in Brilliant Minds.

He played a firefighter, Matthew Ramati, suffering from the same medical condition.

His guest role in the NBC’s show mirrors his own struggle with the neurodegenerative disorder.

The 53-year-old shared the decision during a virtual panel discussion joined by show creator Michael Grassi and writer/consulting producer Dr. Daniela Lamas in collaboration with advocacy organization I AM ALS.

“I am fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain and I still have my speech. So I am willing to do just about anything. I’ll take on a role. But I think from here on out, it’s going to have to be ALS-centric,” the I AM ALS brand ambassador spoke declared.

Dane added, “It’s going to be very difficult for me to play any other role where … you know, look at the 800-pound gorilla in the room, and I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity.”

