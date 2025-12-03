 
Jessie J stuns commuters with impromptu performance after cancer battle

Jessie J released new album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time

Geo News Digital Desk
December 03, 2025

Jessie J delighted London commuters with a surprise performance at St Pancras Station.

The 37-year-old sat down on a public piano and delivered an impromptu performance giving them unforgettable lunchtime experience.

She gave the pop-up performance to celebrate the release of her new album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time.

Jessie sang a selection of raw, emotional tracks accompanied by pianist Geoffrey James.

The onlookers began to gather around and capture the unbelievable moment on their phones.

Reflecting upon the station performance later, Jessie described the set as deeply personal.

“Today was the first time I've shared some of these songs with the world, and it felt incredibly personal. The St. Pancras piano is such an intimate space - no bells or whistles, just music and people,” she mentioned.

She felt the intimate setting was the perfect place for her songs.

Jessie added, “It was the right place to let these raw, emotional songs breathe for the first time, and to feel that connection in real time with everyone who stopped to listen.”

Jessie J’s cancer battle:

Channing Tatum’s ex made public her breast cancer diagnosis in June.

She also shared that she underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

