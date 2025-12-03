Miley Cyrus shares holiday plans after engagement news

Miley Cyrus has recently revealed her holiday plans after her engagement news.

The Flowers hit-maker responds to a question about how she’s going to celebrate holiday this year with family at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles on December 2.

To which, Miley tells E! News, “It will be a total mess, chaotic and dysfunctional the way that we like it.”

The songstress believes that this is how it’s supposed to be during holidays.

Miley initially sparked engagement rumours after she stepped on the red carpet with Maxx at the world premiere of James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar movie.

Interestingly, the singer and the fellow musician posed for pictures together as Miley also made sure to flaunt her diamond set in a thick gold band was front and center in every shot.

However, jewellery designer Jacquie Aiche reportedly confirmed by her rep, Francesca Consulting, to have custom-made the ring for the couple who have been dating for four years.

Meanwhile, a few hours after the couple walked the red carpet together, Maxx’s father, Dan Morando, even shared a congratulatory post on his social media that further confirmed the news.

Dan posted pictures from a private celebration, where the couple could be se seen sharing a hug and smiling as they celebrated their engagement with friends and family.

Maxx’s dad also gave a close look of Miley’s engagement ring in the photos.

For those unversed, Miley was married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to January 2020.

After that, the Hannah Montana star revealed in a 2023 interview with British Vogue that she began dating a drummer for the band Liily after his stint with The Regrettes.