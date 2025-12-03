Taylor Swift achieves global milestone three years in a row

Spotify reveals new record for Taylor Swift with 2025 Wrapped

Taylor Swift has once again taken the crown for creating timeless albums for more than 20 years, and has had her fans tuned in since.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is revealed to be the most-streamed female artist globally on Spotify this year, as the Spotify Wrapped charts roll out.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker holds the second position overall, preceded by Bad Bunny, who appeared on the No.1 spot, across the listeners’ yearly charts.

Meanwhile, the 14-time-Grammy winner reigns at the first position in the U.S. statistics for the music streaming app.

Swift is followed by The Weeknd and Drake in the top four places on the worldwide charts.

The Love Story songstress has earned the milestone for the third time in a row, becoming the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2023, 2024, and now in 2025.

While Spotify Wrapped 2025 is not yet available for users, it is expected not to keep them waiting for too long, as they have been teasing the yearly music insights.

The new record comes after Swift’s song The Fate of Ophelia became the most-streamed song on Spotify all across the world on December 1.