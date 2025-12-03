Kate Winslet reveals reason of pursuing acting as career

Kate Winslet has recently revealed what made her to pursue acting as a career.

The Titanic star reflects on her passion for acting while speaking with SAG-AFTRA foundation in a clip shared on their official Instagram handle on December 2.

Kate notes that growing up in a group of actors “doesn’t necessarily mean that you understand what the job of acting actually is”.

“It just means really how to be loud so I knew how to be loud and I knew how to fight for my spot. I knew how to sing and to dance and to sort of perform,” explains the 50-year-old.

Reader actress never realised that she could make a career out of it or could make a living from it because “everybody in my family was certainly not able to do that”.

“It’s really hard to get acting work and my father was actually a disabled actor as a result of an accident that he had when I was only 11-year-old and that really dramatically impacted on his life,” shares the Revolutionary Road actress.

Kate recalled that her fathers’ confidence as an actor and this also affected “all of us as well because everything changed in that moment”.

However, the Lee star notes, “I think I really just remember so strongly knowing how much fun I had pretending to be other people and that’s really all it is.”

“It’s not rocket science and it’s really hard but it’s a job that is just pretending and I absolutely love pretending,” remarks Kate.

Meanwhile, the actress adds, “I love the dressing up, the silly walks and the voices as well as the costumes and that was really what it’s for me.”