Holly Willoughby pleads guilty after collision leaves rider injured

December 03, 2025

Holly Willoughby has admitted to driving without due care and attention after a collision that left a man injured near her £3 million home in August.

The 44-year-old presenter, listed in court documents under her married name “Holly Baldwin,” entered her guilty plea by post and did not attend the hearing at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The court was shown footage of Willoughby turning right into a side street in her black Mini Cooper without indicating. 

The move sent an oncoming rider on a white Piaggio scooter flying from his bike. He suffered a fractured vertebra in his neck and a broken toe.

Willoughby received six penalty points on her licence and was fined £1,653. She was also ordered to pay £130 in prosecution costs and a £661 victim surcharge.

Her lawyer, Aisling Byrnes, described the incident as “a momentary lapse of judgement,” adding, “She has full remorse for this… this error is one which is completely out of character, she has an entirely clean driving record and is otherwise of exemplary character.”

Byrnes told the court that Willoughby immediately helped the rider: “She offered him her phone and water and she remained there until responders arrived.”

Prosecutor Geraldine Dickinson said the rider had been slowing down for a red light when Willoughby turned across his path without indicating.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said, “As I was level with the black Mini Cooper the driver turned right without indicating… This caused me to be thrown to the ground in the carriageway.”

Magistrate David Charnley noted, “There was no use of vehicle indicators and mirrors were either not checked or… Ms Baldwin did not see the motorbike rider.”

The case comes as Willoughby faces an uncertain TV future following the cancellation of several recent shows.

