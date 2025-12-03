 
Diddy faces new setback after bombshell documentary

Geo News Digital Desk
December 03, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs’ dark past is put on display in the recently released documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, despite his disapproval.

The 56-year-old disgraced music mogul spoke out against the series through a representative and claimed that it was “illegal.”

However, the complaint was rendered useless by Netflix as they hit back with a sharp response.

“The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false. The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix,” a spokesperson for the streaming giant told Us Weekly.

Clearing 50 Cent’s name, they continued, “The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson [50 Cent] is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

The documentary caught a lot of traction after its release, with social media users slamming the Last Night rapper’s misdeeds shown in the footage, and making memes about his decades-long feud with the In da Club hitmaker.

As it appears, the Bad Boy Records founder is not eligible to take legal action against the streaming site.

