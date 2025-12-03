Emma Roberts opens up about the challenges of motherhood: ‘dark nights'

Emma Roberts gives rare update on her motherhood journey

Emma Roberts got real about her experience of motherhood as she graced the front cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain.

The 34-year-old admitted in a candid interview that welcoming her son Rhodes has brought both joy as well as challenges.

The actress and her ex Garrett Hedlund became parents to son Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December 2020.

She revealed she endured ‘dark nights postpartum’ as she adjusted to life as a mother.

Roberts explained that motherhood has deepened her emotions and transformed her perspective.

“Motherhood has given me so much depth in my emotions and understanding, both personally and professionally,” Roberts shared.

She acknowledged that seeing the world through her child’s eyes has been inspiring in general and at work too.

Roberts claimed that has had ‘some dark nights postpartum’.

She confessed to discovering her identity as a parent who is striving to do her best even when she doesn’t succeed sometimes.

"Using those emotions creatively is interesting. My son is about to turn five, and I feel like I'm still discovering who I am, as a person and as a mother. I try to do my best, although I don't always succeed, but I try," Roberts continued.

The Aquamarine star noted that her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother.

As Rhodes is now approaching his fifth birthday, she has become more selective about the projects.

Julia Roberts' niece is now more concerned about the time filming takes her away from family.

"I try to make sure I have a life outside of work because it's easy for work to consume your life," the Wild Child alum revealed the conscious choice she has made.