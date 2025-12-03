Freddy Brazier denies hosting drug party after allegations from pregnant ex Holly

Late Jade Goody's son Freddy Brazier has hit back at the allegations made by his pregnant ex-girlfriend after she publicly alleged him of engaging in late-night drug parties with other girls.

Holly Swinburn, 22, is newly single and expecting a baby with Freddy's child.

She recently opened up about their messy breakup, insisting she had supported her ex-boyfriend in every circumstances, but said the situation became untenable once she discovered what had happened in her home during her trip away.

But responding to the allegations, which were published in a tabloid for a fee understood to be around £5000, Freddy, 21, insisted the damaging allegations are lies, raging: 'It's sick.'

He told friends: 'No orgy has been had in our flat! It certainly was not some sort of drug party either, we did go up to our flat and had a spliff and that's it, and then I told everyone it was time to go.

'One of my mates left his ID there so she seems to think there was a whole deeper thing going on, but actually we smoked a joint and then they all left.

'The things she's saying could cost me work, and damage my relationship with my child when they are born.'

Freddy also expressed anger over Holly's claim that his father, Jeff Brazier, had has been siding with her.

She alleged in her interview that This Morning parenting expert had been 'doing everything he can to help and checking in on my everyday, to which Freddy raged: 'I don't like that Dad is apparently taking Holly's side.'

Freddy and Holly's split came just days after it emerged Freddy's father, Jeff Brazier, had separated from wife Kate Dwyer.