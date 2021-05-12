Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
Justin Bieber, Savage 21 tribute Happy Gilmore in DJ Khaled's Let It Go

Wednesday May 12, 2021

American singer DJ Khaled has dropped a music video for his Khaled Khaled cut “Let It Go" along with his singing buddies Justin Bieber and 21 Savage.

The 45-year-old singer released the music video on Monday, May 10.

In the video, all three singers - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and Savage 21 are seen transforming Adam Sandler’s 1996 classic Happy Gilmore into a musical celebration of wealth and prosperity.

Taking inspiration from Happy Gilmore, DJ Khaled is seen taking on the role of Chubbs Peterson, Bieber as Gilmore and 21 Savage is seen acting as Shooter McGavin.

Finding Bieber's exceptional talent for golf, Khaled takes him under his wing and pits him against 21 Savage in a tournament.

As the sport continues, an uninvited guest, an alligator, enters the scene. But, DJ Khaled jumps in to take the situation in his control by pacifying the animal after a struggle.

After its launch on April 30, DJ Khaled's most anticipated album - Khaled Khaled - opened the week on top of the Billboard 200. 

Check out DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and Savage 21 in an amazing visual rendition of 'Let It Go': 


