Grimes hospitalized after ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo with Elon Musk

Wednesday May 12, 2021
Canadian singer Grimes was rushed to the hospital following her appearance on Saturday Night Live, alongside boyfriend and tech mogul Elon Musk.
The 33-year-old let fans in on her mental health struggles and told her Instagram followers how she ended up getting hospitalized after suffering from a panic attack following the show.
She posted photos of herself striking a pose with Miley Cyrus backstage at the comedy show when her longtime partner was hosting.
"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy [three expressionless-face emojis]," she wrote.
"But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!" she added.
She also heaped praise on the Tesla CEO, saying: "So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”