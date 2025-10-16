Keith Urban announces laryngitis diagnosis

Keith Urban cancels show due to laryngitis diagnosis

Keith Urban was just diagnosed with laryngitis.

This had led to the cancellation of his scheduled concert in Greenville, South Carolina, which was one of the stops of his High and Alive World Tour.

The show's venue, Bon Secour Wellness Arena, announced the cancellation on social media, explaining that Urban has been placed on complete vocal rest by his doctor.

"Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist, Dr. Gaelyn Garrett from the Vanderbilt Voice Centre, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week," the statement read.

"He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his (17 October) Nashville show," the venue’s statement concluded.

Additionally, The Fighter crooner has broken his silence on the cancellation of the concert as well.

He wrote, "Hey Greenville, I'm so, so sorry to have to cancel the show. I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days, and I've never taken any of that, or any of YOU, for granted. I'm looking forward to getting back there when we can!"

Urban’s apology statement to his fans marks one of his first public statements he has made since it was revealed that he and his wife, Nicole Kidman, are divorcing each other after almost 20 years of marriage.

It is also pertinent to mention that the couple first met each other in 2005 and married each other the following year, and welcomed daughter Sunday Rose in 2008 while daughter Faith Margaret was born in 2010.