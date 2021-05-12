Allu Arjun fully recovers from Covid-19

Indian actor Allu Arjun, who was tested positive for coronavirus last month, has fully recovered from it and after 15 days of home quarantine met his kids.



The Arya actor took to Twitter and shared an emotional video and informed his millions of fans that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

“Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much,” the actor tweeted.

On April 28, Allu Arjun had tweeted “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.”

“I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”